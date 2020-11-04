Palatine school shuts down in-person learning because of COVID-19 outbreak

Gray M. Sanborn School in Palatine has been shut down until Nov. 16 because of COVID-19 cases there. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

Gray M. Sanborn Elementary School in Palatine will be closed for 12 days due to an outbreak of COVID-19, officials in Palatine Township Elementary District 15 announced Wednesday.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution after a COVID-19 outbreak in a central location within the building," Superintendent Laurie Heinz wrote in an email to parents and staff.

Teaching will take place remotely until Nov. 16, during what the district is calling an "adaptive pause."

An outbreak is defined by the Illinois Department of Public Health as two or more cases connected by time and place, she said.

The district's COVID-19 dashboard shows that last week two Sanborn staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19 and another staff member was exposed to the disease within the school. Three staff members and 16 students were in quarantine after exposure to the disease within the school as of Monday. School was closed Tuesday for Election Day.

"We know you will understand that we must place the health and well-being of our students and staff above our desire to stay open for face-to-face instruction," Heinz said.

Meanwhile, students returned Wednesday to another District 15 school, Kimball Hill Elementary School in Rolling Meadows, which had been closed for an adaptive pause since Oct. 19 due to COVID-19 cases.