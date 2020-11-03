Underwood's lead over Oberweis shrinking as more votes roll in

Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove and Lauren Underwood of Naperville, candidates for the 14th U.S. congressional district

Early vote counts show incumbent Democrat Lauren Underwood leading Republican challenger Jim Oberweis in the race for 14th U.S. congressional seat.

However, Underwood's lead is shrinking as more votes roll in.

With less than 30% of precincts reporting, but more than 200,000 votes counted, unofficial results show Underwood leads with 51.1% of the vote to 48.9% for Oberweis.

Those tallies do not include mail-in ballots that have yet to arrive. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted if they arrive by Nov. 17.

Underwood, of Naperville, is finishing up her first term in Congress and was among a bevy of Democrats who turned over long held Republican seats in Congress in 2018.

Oberweis, a dairy magnate and state senator from Sugar Grove, has sought multiple statewide and federal offices over the years.

The 14th District includes parts of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Kendall counties.