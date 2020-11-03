Slight lead for Mazzochi in 47th District
Updated 11/3/2020 8:00 PM
State Republican Rep. Deanne Mazzochi was slightly ahead of Democratic challenger Jennifer Zordani by 376 to 289 votes in Tuesday's election for the 47th District with just 665 ballots counted.
Mazzochi of Elmhurst is an attorney and former College of DuPage board member elected to her first term in 2018 and Zordani is a financial services attorney from Clarendon Hills.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented numbers of voters to request mail-in ballots that may also delay final results. Over 50,500 DuPage County mail-in ballots were outstanding as of Wednesday.
