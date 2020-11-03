 

Oberweis overtakes Underwood, leads by 2,500 votes

  • Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove and Lauren Underwood of Naperville, candidates for the 14th U.S. congressional district.

    Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove and Lauren Underwood of Naperville, candidates for the 14th U.S. congressional district.

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/3/2020 10:44 PM

With fewer than 85% of precincts reporting, unofficial results show Republican challenger Jim Oberweis leading Democratic incumbent Lauren Underwood by 2,500 votes in the race for the 14th congressional seat.

More than 340,000 votes have been tallied. Oberweis has 50.3% of the vote to Underwood's 49.7% currently.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Those tallies do not include mail-in ballots that have yet to arrive. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted if they arrive by Nov. 17.

Underwood, of Naperville, is finishing up her first term in Congress and was among a bevy of Democrats who turned over long held Republican seats in Congress in 2018.

Oberweis, a dairy magnate and state senator from Sugar Grove, has sought multiple statewide and federal offices over the years.

The 14th District includes parts of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Kendall counties.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 