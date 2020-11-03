Oberweis holds slight lead over Underwood

Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove and Lauren Underwood of Naperville, candidates for the 14th U.S. congressional district.

With fewer than 85% of precincts reporting, unofficial results show Republican challenger Jim Oberweis leading Democratic incumbent Lauren Underwood by 895 votes in the race for the 14th congressional seat.

More than 377,000 votes have been tallied. Oberweis has 50.12% of the vote to Underwood's 49.88% currently.

Those tallies do not include mail-in ballots that have yet to arrive. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted if they arrive by Nov. 17.

Underwood, of Naperville, is finishing up her first term in Congress and was among a bevy of Democrats who turned over long held Republican seats in Congress in 2018.

Oberweis, a dairy magnate and state senator from Sugar Grove, has sought multiple statewide and federal offices over the years.

The 14th District includes parts of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Kendall counties.