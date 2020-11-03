Nail-biter in 47th District with Mazzochi ahead

Deanne Mazzochi, left, and Jennifer Zordani, right, are candidates for state legislature 47th district in the 2020 election.

State Republican Rep. Deanne Mazzochi was slightly ahead of Democratic challenger Jennifer Zordani by 15,583 to 15,319 votes in Tuesday's election for the 47th District with 12.3% of precincts counted.

Mazzochi of Elmhurst is an attorney and former College of DuPage board member elected to her first term in 2018 and Zordani is a financial services attorney from Clarendon Hills.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented numbers of voters to request mail-in ballots that may also delay final results. Over 50,500 DuPage County mail-in ballots were outstanding as of Wednesday.