Nail-biter in 47th District with Mazzochi ahead
Updated 11/3/2020 10:59 PM
State Republican Rep. Deanne Mazzochi was slightly ahead of Democratic challenger Jennifer Zordani by 15,583 to 15,319 votes in Tuesday's election for the 47th District with 12.3% of precincts counted.
Mazzochi of Elmhurst is an attorney and former College of DuPage board member elected to her first term in 2018 and Zordani is a financial services attorney from Clarendon Hills.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented numbers of voters to request mail-in ballots that may also delay final results. Over 50,500 DuPage County mail-in ballots were outstanding as of Wednesday.
