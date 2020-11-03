 

Nail-biter in 47th District with Mazzochi ahead

  • Deanne Mazzochi, left, and Jennifer Zordani, right, are candidates for state legislature 47th district in the 2020 election.

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 11/3/2020 10:59 PM

State Republican Rep. Deanne Mazzochi was slightly ahead of Democratic challenger Jennifer Zordani by 15,583 to 15,319 votes in Tuesday's election for the 47th District with 12.3% of precincts counted.

Mazzochi of Elmhurst is an attorney and former College of DuPage board member elected to her first term in 2018 and Zordani is a financial services attorney from Clarendon Hills.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented numbers of voters to request mail-in ballots that may also delay final results. Over 50,500 DuPage County mail-in ballots were outstanding as of Wednesday.

