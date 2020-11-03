McLaughlin breaks out to early lead in 52nd District
With early vote totals in the 52nd District, Republican Martin McLaughlin, the Barrington Hills village president, holds a lead over Democrat Marci Suelzer of Island Lake.
McLaughlin received 7,979 votes (61%) to Suelzer's 4,720 (36%) in the race to replace Republican Rep. David McSweeney, who isn't seeking reelection. Green Party candidate Alia Sarfraz received 366 votes.
Those unofficial tallies include early votes and many mail-in ballots, but more votes still need to be counted, and mail-in ballots will be counted if they arrive by Nov. 17.
McLaughlin said the state must get a handle on spending, and was critical of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's aggressive sanctions to curb the coronavirus.
Suelzer supported the governor, and suggested suspended tax breaks for larger corporations as a way to fund social services during the pandemic.
The 52nd District includes Island Lake, Crystal Lake, Cary, Lake in the Hills, Algonquin, Carpentersville, Barrington Hills, South Barrington and Hoffman Estates.