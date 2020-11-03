McLaughlin breaks out to early lead in 52nd District

Martin McLaughlin, left, and Marci Suelzer, right, are candidates for State Legislature Representative 52nd district in the 2020 election.

With early vote totals in the 52nd District, Republican Martin McLaughlin, the Barrington Hills village president, holds a lead over Democrat Marci Suelzer of Island Lake.

McLaughlin received 7,979 votes (61%) to Suelzer's 4,720 (36%) in the race to replace Republican Rep. David McSweeney, who isn't seeking reelection. Green Party candidate Alia Sarfraz received 366 votes.

Those unofficial tallies include early votes and many mail-in ballots, but more votes still need to be counted, and mail-in ballots will be counted if they arrive by Nov. 17.

McLaughlin said the state must get a handle on spending, and was critical of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's aggressive sanctions to curb the coronavirus.

Suelzer supported the governor, and suggested suspended tax breaks for larger corporations as a way to fund social services during the pandemic.

The 52nd District includes Island Lake, Crystal Lake, Cary, Lake in the Hills, Algonquin, Carpentersville, Barrington Hills, South Barrington and Hoffman Estates.