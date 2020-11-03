Grant holds narrow lead in 42nd District race

Ken Mejia-Beal, left, and Amy Grant, right, are candidates for Illinois legislature representative 42nd district in the 2020 election.

Early election results showed Republican state Rep. Amy Grant leading Democratic challenger Ken Mejia-Beal in the race for the 42nd District.

Grant has 30,140 votes and Mejia-Beal has 27,483 votes.

Grant is a former teacher and DuPage County Board member. Mejia-Beal is a financial manager, Democratic activist and community organizer. If elected, he would be the first gay Black state representative from DuPage.

The campaign was spirited and hit a boiling point after the release of a taped audio conversation where Grant made a negative comment regarding Beal's race and sexual orientation.

Grant said her words were taken out of context but noted the remarks were "insensitive" and "not who I am."

Mejia-Beal said on Facebook the words were a "grievous insult to every member of our community."

Because 50,504 DuPage County mail-in ballots are outstanding, final results may take some days.