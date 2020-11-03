Graduated income tax vote in near deadlock as early returns come in

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on a plan to change the state's flat income tax rate to a graduated system that would tax wealthier residents at higher rates and voters decide the fate of that plan today. Capitol News Illinois FILE photo/March 2019

Early vote totals for the constitutional amendment that would pave the way for Illinois to enact a graduated income tax structure show a near deadlock with just under 50% of the precincts reporting.

Unofficial results show 1.3 million votes in favor of the measure and 49.6% of the vote total, while 1.3 million votes against the measure total 50.4% of the vote totals.

Those tallies do not include mail-in ballots that have yet to arrive. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted if they arrive by Nov. 17.

In order to pass, the proposal needs at least 60% yes votes on the question or the yes votes must be equal to a simple majority of all those who voted in the election.

If approved, income would be taxed at varying rates for most workers instead of the state's current flat rate of 4.95%.

Supporters say it will reduce or maintain the income tax burden for 97% of Illinois taxpayers if approved.

Critics contend it gives legislators too much power to manipulate rates in the future.