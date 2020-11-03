Graduated income tax plan losing in early results

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on a plan to change the state's flat income tax rate to a graduated system that would tax wealthier residents at higher rates and voters decide the fate of that plan today. Capitol News Illinois FILE photo/March 2019

Early vote totals for the constitutional amendment that would pave the way for Illinois to enact a graduated income tax structure show 53.5% of votes opposed to the measure and 46.5% votes in favor.

Unofficial results show less than 7% of precincts reporting, but more than 600,000 votes counted.

Those tallies do not include mail-in ballots that have yet to arrive. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted if they arrive by Nov. 17. Less than 2% of precincts are reporting unofficial results so far.

In order to pass, the proposal needs at least 60% yes votes on the question or the yes votes must be equal to a simple majority of all those who voted in the election.

If approved, income would be taxed at varying rates for most workers instead of the state's current flat rate of 4.95%.

Supporters say it will reduce or maintain the income tax burden for 97% of Illinois taxpayers if approved.

Critics contend it gives legislators too much power to manipulate rates in the future.