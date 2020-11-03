Find your polling place on Election Day

Some polling places have been moved this Election Day to account for social distancing and other factors, so check before you go to vote.

Find your polling place and more in suburban Cook County at cookcountyclerk.com, in DuPage County at dupageco.org, in Kane County at kanecountyclerk.org, in Lake County at lakecountyil.gov, in McHenry County at mchenrycountyil.gov and in Will County at thewillcountyclerk.org.