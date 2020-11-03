Early results show Underwood leading Oberweis

Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove and Lauren Underwood of Naperville, candidates for the 14th U.S. congressional district

Early vote counts show incumbent Democrat Lauren Underwood leading Republican challenger Jim Oberweis in the race for 14th U.S. congressional seat.

With less than 4% of precincts reporting, but more than 150,000 votes counted, Underwood leads with 53% of the vote to 47% for Oberweis. Underwood's lead has shrunk slightly as the most recent votes were counted.

Those tallies do not include mail-in ballots that have yet to arrive. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted if they arrive by Nov. 17.

Underwood, of Naperville, is finishing up her first term in Congress and was among a bevy of Democrats who turned over long held Republican seats in Congress in 2018.

Oberweis, a dairy magnate and state senator from Sugar Grove, has sought multiple statewide and federal offices over the years.

The 14th District includes parts of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Kendall counties.