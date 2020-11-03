Durbin wins reelection to U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin thanks supporters as he makes a stop Tuesday at Operating Engineers Local 965 on Election Day in Springfield. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois has been reelected to a fifth term, handily winning over four lesser-known challengers.

The 75-year-old Durbin is the Senate's second-highest ranking Democrat. He was first elected in 1996 and has been Democratic whip since 2005.

The candidates vying to replace him in Illinois' only statewide race included Republican former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran and Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, who ran under his own party.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also defeated President Donald Trump in Illinois, continuing a pattern of Democratic dominance in the state.