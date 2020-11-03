Challenger Mejia-Beal holds narrow lead in 42nd District race
Early election results showed Republican state Rep. Amy Grant with 9,467 votes compared to Democratic challenger Ken Mejia-Beal with 10,027 out of just 20,094 ballots counted Tuesday in the race for the 42nd District.
Grant is a former teacher and DuPage County Board member. Mejia-Beal is a financial manager, Democratic activist and community organizer. If elected, he would be the first gay Black state representative from DuPage.
The campaign was spirited and hit a boiling point after the release of a taped audio conversation where Grant made a negative comment regarding Beal's race and sexual orientation.
Grant said her words were taken out of context but noted the remarks were "insensitive" and "not who I am."
Mejia-Beal said on Facebook the words were a "grievous insult to every member of our community."
Because 50,504 DuPage County mail-in ballots are outstanding, final results may take some days.