Challenger Mejia-Beal holds narrow lead in 42nd District race

Ken Mejia-Beal, left, and Amy Grant, right, are candidates for Illinois legislature representative 42nd district in the 2020 election.

Early election results showed Republican state Rep. Amy Grant with 9,467 votes compared to Democratic challenger Ken Mejia-Beal with 10,027 out of just 20,094 ballots counted Tuesday in the race for the 42nd District.

Grant is a former teacher and DuPage County Board member. Mejia-Beal is a financial manager, Democratic activist and community organizer. If elected, he would be the first gay Black state representative from DuPage.

The campaign was spirited and hit a boiling point after the release of a taped audio conversation where Grant made a negative comment regarding Beal's race and sexual orientation.

Grant said her words were taken out of context but noted the remarks were "insensitive" and "not who I am."

Mejia-Beal said on Facebook the words were a "grievous insult to every member of our community."

Because 50,504 DuPage County mail-in ballots are outstanding, final results may take some days.