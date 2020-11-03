Casten holds lead in 6th District race

Sean Casten, left, and Jeanne Ives, right, are candidates for the 6th Congressional District seat.

In the hotly contested 6th Congressional District, with 93% of precincts reporting, incumbent Democratic Rep. Sean Casten held a modest lead over Republican challenger Jeanne M. Ives, and Libertarian Bill Redpath.

In tallies that still could change dramatically, Casten received 154,229 votes (50%) while Ives received 148,688 (48%), with Redpath capturing 5,567 votes.

Early votes and mail-in ballots are included with votes cast on Election Day.

However, tens of thousands of mail ballots requested by voters could still be returned.

Ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted if they arrive by Nov. 17.

The often contentious race has attracted national attention and offered a clear choice between Casten, a Downers Grove resident who embraces climate change, gun control and a woman's right to abortion, against Ives, a former state representative from Wheaton, who is backed by the National Rifle Association and takes conservative positions on the environment and abortion.

The 6th District covers parts of Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties.