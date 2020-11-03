$3 million bail for Aurora man accused of Elgin man's murder

Bail was set at $3 million Tuesday for a man accused of killing an Elgin man in an Aurora Township house last week.

Carlos Fonseca-Gutierrez, 41, of the 1700 block of Indian Avenue in Aurora Township appeared before Kane County Associate Judge Mark Pheanis.

Kane County prosecutors allege that Friday night, Fonseca-Gutierrez walked from his home to a residence in the 1500 block of Solfisburg Avenue in Aurora Township, where Mario Ying was doing renovation and repair work. Both properties are owned by the same landlord.

Fonseca-Gutierrez stabbed Ying multiple times, killing him, authorities say. Ying's body was found Saturday.

Fonseca-Gutierrez faces two counts of first-degree murder, with a possible sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison if convicted. He also faces a charge of armed robbery, with a possible sentence of 6 to 30 years.

Assistant State's Attorney Greg Sams told Pheanis the charges may be upgraded to allege the crime was especially brutal and heinous; such a determination could result in a sentence of up to 100 years in prison.

When Pheanis asked Fonseca-Gutierrez what he does for a living, Fonseca-Gutierrez replied he "works in houses."

Details of the crime were not mentioned in court.

According to the Kane County sheriff's office, deputies were called to the Aurora Township house in the morning, and found Ying's body. As they were investigating, a person came up and told investigators to talk to Fonseca-Gutierrez, who lives about a half-mile away.

Sams said Fonseca-Gutierrez was convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery and resisting a peace officer in a 2017 case.

Fonseca-Gutierrez is next due in court at 9 a.m. Thursday.