Police searching for suspect in stabbing at Arlington Heights hotel

Arlington Heights police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing Saturday night that left a 54-year-old man hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said that while the suspect remains at large, he is not believed to be a threat to the public.

The stabbing was the result of an interaction between acquaintances, police said.

Officers found the stabbing victim at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday while responding to a 911 call from the lobby of a hotel on the 2100 block of South Arlington Heights Road, officials said.

The victim, who suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest, received lifesaving aid from officers and then was taken to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for life-threatening injuries, police said. He remains in critical, but stable condition, police said Monday.

Police said it is not yet clear what occurred between the two men before the knife attack. Because of the victim's injuries, he has been unable to provide any information.

The Arlington Heights Police Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau is actively pursuing leads and will provide more information as it becomes available, police said.