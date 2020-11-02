No charges after 75-year-old Hoffman Estates man killed in altercation

Hoffman Estates police say charges will not be filed in connection with the death of a 75-year-old man who suffered fatal injuries during an altercation at his home Saturday.

Chung Kim died from blunt force injuries to his head shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, at Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. The coroner ruled the death a homicide.

However, police said an investigation that included witness statements and footage from a Ring doorbell camera indicated that Kim was the aggressor in the fatal altercation at a residence along Glen Lake Road.

As a result, the Cook County state's attorney's office determined there was no malicious intent on the part of the other man involved and rejected criminal charges, police said.

That man, who police described as cooperative during the investigation, is no longer in custody.

Police declined to say what led to the altercation, but said Kim and the other man knew one another.