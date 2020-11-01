Fifteen fire departments fight parking lot fire

Firefighters from 15 departments were involved in fighting a fire at a property at 75 Koppie Drive in Gilberts Sunday afternoon, according to the Rutland-Dundee Townships Fire Protection District.

In a news release, the fire protection district said firefighters received the alarm at 1:16 p.m., with callers reporting pallets on fire with heavy black smoke.

The first engine on the scene reported pallets and multiple semitrailers on fire. The main building was not involved, firefighters said.

After initially attacking the fire using water shuttle operations, additional resources were summoned by activating the MABAS-Mutual Aide Box Alarm System.

The fire was under control at 2:28 p.m. after firefighters utilized a water relay system employing four engines.

A total of 34,000 gallons were shuttled in with five Tenders and an estimated 225,000 gallons through the engine replay system via water main.

The fire was contained to a triangular space in the parking lot.

Firefighters said 75% of a small out building was saved. No injuries were sustained by any firefighters or personnel that were on the scene.

Forty-eight personnel from 12 departments were on the scene with three additional departments in a supportive role.

On the scene were the West Dundee Fire Department; the Carpentersville Fire Department; the East Dundee Fire Protection District; the Pingree Grove Fire Protection District; the Huntley Fire Protection District; the Elgin Fire Department; the Hampshire Fire Protection District; the Burlington Fire Protection District; the Cary Fire Protection District; the Hoffman Estates Fire Department; the Saint Charles Fire Department; the Hanover Park Fire Department Rehab Unit; the Streamwood Fire Department; the Crystal Lake Fire Department; and the Kane County Task Force.

The Gilberts Police Department controlled traffic until Kane County Office Emergency Management personnel arrived to

assist for the duration of the incident.

At this time the fire cause is under investigation.