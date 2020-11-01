Dia de los Muertos moved to Nov. 8

Due to Sunday's high winds, today's Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) drive-through celebration and food drop at Camera Park in Glendale Heights has been postponed to Nov. 8.​

The legacy of the late Mexican painter Frida Kahlo is one of inspiration, growth and hope, and has been influential to every generation since her passing, especially for the Latino community. To celebrate her life, as well as the lives of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MAC and the Cleve Carney Museum of Art teamed up with Immigrant Solidarity DuPage and the Village of Glendale Heights to host a drive-through celebration.

The rescheduled event is 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights.

For more information visit AtTheMAC.org.