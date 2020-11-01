84-year-old woman, family dog succumb in Glenview fire

An 84-year-old woman and a dog are dead after a fire at her home Friday night in Glenview.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said Joanne A. Strickland, 3 Elm St., was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m. Friday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

According to a release from the Glenview Fire Department, firefighters responded at approximately 10:19 p.m. after receiving a report of a house fire with smoke coming from the roof.

On arrival, they were told by neighbors that the house was occupied and that smoke was coming from the chimney and the eaves around the exterior of the house.

Firefighters forced their way into the home, where they were met by heavy smoke.

An initial search revealed the victim unresponsive on the bedroom floor.

Firefighters carried the victim outside and, after beginning CPR, rushed her to the hospital.

Firefighters also reported the family dog perished in the fire.

Meanwhile, fire companies continued attacking the fire, which was in the basement, first floor and attic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Illinois Fire Marshal's Office is involved in the investigation.

Assistance was received from the Morton Grove, Niles and Skokie fire departments.