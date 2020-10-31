Halloween-themed egg hunts held in Schaumburg

The Schaumburg Park District held Halloween-themed egg hunts Saturday morning.

To comply with social distancing requirements, the 200 registered participants were split up between three hunts that were held an hour apart at each of three sites: the Community Recreation Center, Meineke Recreation Center and Bock Neighborhood Center.

Only one parent could attend and participants were required to wear masks.

Schaumburg Park District Aquatics Supervisor Alex Walters said the district wanted to provide an event with smaller groups for those who are uncomfortable with door-to-door trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everyone was just really excited that we're offering something," he said. "That's what we saw at our other two (Halloween-themed) events so far too -- people were just happy to celebrate the holiday in some kind of way."

The event was free, but participants were asked to bring nonperishable food items for the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry.