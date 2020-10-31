Foul play suspected after body found in home in Aurora Township

Foul play is suspected, officials said after the body of a 51-year-old man was found Saturday morning inside a home under renovation east of Aurora.

Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 9:20 a.m. to the 1500 block of Solfisburg Avenue in Aurora Township after a report of a body, according to a news release from the sheriff's office Saturday afternoon.

Foul play is suspected and detectives continue to investigate. "We believe there is no immediate threat to the public at this time," the release said.