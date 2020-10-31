Foul play suspected after body found in home in Aurora Township
Updated 10/31/2020 4:03 PM
Foul play is suspected, officials said after the body of a 51-year-old man was found Saturday morning inside a home under renovation east of Aurora.
Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 9:20 a.m. to the 1500 block of Solfisburg Avenue in Aurora Township after a report of a body, according to a news release from the sheriff's office Saturday afternoon.
Foul play is suspected and detectives continue to investigate. "We believe there is no immediate threat to the public at this time," the release said.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.