Mayors say they're working to ease restaurant restrictions

Both Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes and Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz on Friday declared their support for local businesses as they said they are working with officials to get Gov. J.B. Pritzker to ease COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining.

In a letter to residents and businesses, Hayes said he is working with other regional leaders to urge the governor's office to revisit whether the limits "are truly based on the best data available."

He said the mitigation orders prohibiting indoor dining will make it difficult for local restaurants to survive the winter months.

"Rest assured that I, and the village board, share your concern for our restaurants and businesses," he wrote.

Hayes said the village will continue to encourage compliance with state and federal health guidelines and leave enforcement of the governor's orders to the appropriate state and county agencies.

He said residents can help by supporting local restaurants and businesses with curbside pickup and delivery and enjoying Arlington Alfresco while it remains open.

In a message posted on Mundelein's website Friday, Lentz said that this week he has spoken with the village's state representatives and state senators about intervening with the governor.

"I have seen no data that indicates indoor dining is to blame for the recent spike in area COVID-19 cases," Lentz wrote.

The conversations with state legislators went well, "and all four understand the urgent situation and said they would do their best," he wrote.

"I have emailed the governor myself and placed a phone call to him, as well."

Lentz also came to the defense of local restaurants.

"Restaurants should not be punished for which they are not responsible," he wrote. "With the weather changing, outdoor dining will need to cease, and indoor dining is absolutely required for our restaurants to survive."