 

'For today, this Illinois child must go free': Rittenhouse lawyers argue that Antioch teen should be released

  • Kyle Rittenhouse, left, is being held in Lake County. The Antioch 17-year-old is charged with fatally shooting two men and wounding a third on Aug. 25 during civil unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

    Kyle Rittenhouse, left, is being held in Lake County. The Antioch 17-year-old is charged with fatally shooting two men and wounding a third on Aug. 25 during civil unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP

 
Barbara Vitello
 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 10/30/2020 12:05 PM

Attorneys for the Antioch teenager charged with fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, argued Friday that Kyle Rittenhouse should be released based on improper paperwork.

"For today, this Illinois child must go free," said Rittenhouse attorney John Pierce during a hearing before Lake County Judge Paul Novak.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Rittenhouse, 17, faces first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz. The shootings took place Aug. 25, two days after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, 29, in the back.

The arguments from both sides centered on whether the paperwork charging Rittenhouse was in order. Novak said he would issue his written ruling by 5 p.m. today.

Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Stephen Scheller said the paperwork was in order. Pierce disagreed. He called the charging document insufficient because it was not initially sworn to before a court magistrate.

Describing prosecutors' arguments as "fatally defective," Pierce acknowledged that Wisconsin could recharge Rittenhouse properly in the future. But for now, he should be released, Pierce said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

During an earlier hearing, Pierce argued his client acted in self-defense while exercising his right to bear arms. Pierce also said neither Wisconsin nor Illinois authorities followed legal technicalities required for extradition.

Lake County prosecutors rejected that argument.

Authorities say Rittenhouse shot and killed Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, after Rosenbaum threw a plastic bag at Rittenhouse, missing him, and then tried to wrestle his rifle away.

Cellphone video captured Rittenhouse saying, "I just killed somebody." Prosecutors' complaint indicated someone in the crowd said "beat him up" and another yelled "Get him. Get that dude."

Video shows Rittenhouse tripped and, while on the ground, Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, hit him with a skateboard and tried to take his rifle. Rittenhouse opened fire, killing Huber and wounding Grosskreutz, of West Allis, who was holding a handgun.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Rittenhouse is being held without bail at the Minard E. Hulse Juvenile Detention Center near Vernon Hills.

If convicted of the most serious charges, Rittenhouse could spend the rest of his life in prison.

• Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Lake County state's attorney takes issue with Rittenhouse extradition challenge
Related Article
Lake County state's attorney takes issue with Rittenhouse extradition challenge
 
Hearing challenging detention of Antioch teen charged with Kenosha homicides set for Oct. 30
Related Article
Hearing challenging detention of Antioch teen charged with Kenosha homicides set for Oct. 30
 
Teen charged in Kenosha shootings to stay in Lake County as attorneys challenge his detention
Related Article
Teen charged in Kenosha shootings to stay in Lake County as attorneys challenge his detention
 
Kenosha shooter's defense portrays him as 'American patriot'
Related Article
Kenosha shooter's defense portrays him as 'American patriot'
 
In downtown Antioch, support and worry ahead of Trump's visit to Kenosha
Related Article
In downtown Antioch, support and worry ahead of Trump's visit to Kenosha
 
Teen accused of killing 2 thrust into debate over protests
Related Article
Teen accused of killing 2 thrust into debate over protests
 
Process to send Antioch teen charged with murder across Wisconsin border begins Friday morning
Related Article
Process to send Antioch teen charged with murder across Wisconsin border begins Friday morning
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 