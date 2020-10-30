Feder: Reporter Marie Saavedra comes home to CBS 2

Marie Saavedra, who grew up in Evanston and began as an intern at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, has returned home to join CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 as a reporter, Robert Feder writes.

Since 2013 Saavedra has been a reporter and weekend news anchor at WFAA, the ABC affiliate in Dallas.

A graduate of Regina Dominican High School in Wilmette and the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri in Columbia, she previously worked at KTVK in Phoenix and KYTV in Springfield, Missouri.

