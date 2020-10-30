Decision on Rittenhouse extradition to Wisconsin expected this afternoon

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, is being held in Lake County. The Antioch 17-year-old is charged with fatally shooting two men and wounding a third on Aug. 25 during civil unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP

A Lake County judge said he will rule Friday afternoon whether Antioch teen Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, should be extradited to Wisconsin.

Attorneys for Rittenhouse argued Friday morning during an extradition hearing that their client should be released based on improper paperwork.

"For today, this Illinois child must go free," said Rittenhouse attorney John Pierce during a hearing before Lake County Judge Paul Novak.

Rittenhouse, 17, faces first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz. The shootings took place Aug. 25, two days after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, 29, in the back.

The arguments from both sides centered on whether the paperwork charging Rittenhouse was in order. Novak said he would issue his written ruling by 5 p.m.

Rittenhouse appeared at the hearing in dress clothes and a gray face mask.

Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Stephen Scheller said the paperwork was in order. Pierce disagreed. He called the charging document insufficient because it was not initially sworn to before a court magistrate.

Describing prosecutors' arguments as "fatally defective," Pierce acknowledged that Wisconsin could recharge Rittenhouse properly in the future. But for now, he should be released, Pierce said.

Outside the Waukegan courthouse, Clyde McLemore, the founder of the Lake County chapter of Black Lives Matter, led a crowd of about 30 people in chants in the bracing wind. McLemore said he hopes the judge sends Rittenhouse to Wisconsin.

"I'm praying that he will do the right thing," McLemore said.

At the hearing Friday, Pierce focused on the issues he had with the paperwork and drew an objection from prosecutors when he said he believed the case against his client was a political prosecution from high-ranking politicians in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Authorities say Rittenhouse shot and killed Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, after Rosenbaum threw a plastic bag at Rittenhouse, missing him, and then tried to wrestle his rifle away.

Cellphone video captured Rittenhouse saying, "I just killed somebody." Prosecutors' complaint indicated someone in the crowd said "beat him up" and another yelled "Get him. Get that dude."

Video shows Rittenhouse tripped and, while on the ground, Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, hit him with a skateboard and tried to take his rifle. Rittenhouse opened fire, killing Huber and wounding Grosskreutz, of West Allis, who was holding a handgun.

During an earlier hearing, Pierce argued his client acted in self-defense while exercising his right to bear arms. Pierce also said neither Wisconsin nor Illinois authorities followed legal technicalities required for extradition.

Lake County prosecutors rejected that argument.

Rittenhouse is being held without bail at the Minard E. Hulse Juvenile Detention Center near Vernon Hills.

If convicted of the most serious charges, Rittenhouse could spend the rest of his life in prison.

• Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.