Characters devour all the candy they can get in Libertyville

The usual Friday afternoon traffic was crawling on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville, and the sidewalks were crawling with characters as MainStreet Libertyville hosted its annual "Trick or Treat on MainStreet" for three hours.

About 20 businesses handed out gobs of candy.

"I need someone to go get me more candy," said Sabrina Illescas as she stood in front of Casa Bonita restaurant dressed as a witch. She had given away all but a dozen pieces of candy from five large bags and still had 45 minutes to go until the official ending of the event. "Last year it snowed so there are a lot more here this year."

Families took photos of their little monsters, video game characters, animals, astronauts and even a tiny bride. The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile was stationed in Cook Park as a backdrop for photos too.