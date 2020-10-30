 

Characters devour all the candy they can get in Libertyville

  Scooby Doo pauses as he begs for treats Friday on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville.

      Scooby Doo pauses as he begs for treats Friday on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  Piper Haedt, 4, pauses on the sidewalk as she trick-or-treats with her parents while dressed as a bride Friday on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville.

      Piper Haedt, 4, pauses on the sidewalk as she trick-or-treats with her parents while dressed as a bride Friday on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  Steve from the video game Minecraft waves to Ironman as they trick-or-treat Friday on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville.

      Steve from the video game Minecraft waves to Ironman as they trick-or-treat Friday on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  Sabrina "The Witch" Illescas hands out the last of her candy to trick-or-treaters in front of Casa Bonita restaurant on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville Friday.

      Sabrina "The Witch" Illescas hands out the last of her candy to trick-or-treaters in front of Casa Bonita restaurant on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville Friday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  A witch stops to take photos Friday in an alley off Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville.

      A witch stops to take photos Friday in an alley off Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 10/30/2020 6:26 PM

The usual Friday afternoon traffic was crawling on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville, and the sidewalks were crawling with characters as MainStreet Libertyville hosted its annual "Trick or Treat on MainStreet" for three hours.

About 20 businesses handed out gobs of candy.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I need someone to go get me more candy," said Sabrina Illescas as she stood in front of Casa Bonita restaurant dressed as a witch. She had given away all but a dozen pieces of candy from five large bags and still had 45 minutes to go until the official ending of the event. "Last year it snowed so there are a lot more here this year."

Families took photos of their little monsters, video game characters, animals, astronauts and even a tiny bride. The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile was stationed in Cook Park as a backdrop for photos too.

