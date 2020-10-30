Alpaca farm has new location in Barrington

Linda McGill and Kevin Lidbury of Safehouse Farm Alpacas celebrated their new location in Barrington during a ribbon-cutting held by the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce. Photo courtesy Barrington area Chamber of Commerce

Safehouse Farm Alpacas has a new location in Barrington, a move celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house held by the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce.

The new location is 25638 W. Chatham Road in Barrington, near its previous location off Cuba Road.

"This new location is an ideal home for our 45 alpacas, a donkey, miniature horse and pig, as well as some goats, rabbits, ducks, chickens and our dogs," business owner Linda McGill said. "We give private tours to small groups during the pandemic, and our shop is open with a variety of alpaca products."

Safehouse Farm Alpacas offers an alpaca breeding program that includes teaching and mentoring components. Their "Ye Olde Alpaca Shoppe" sells eco-friendly alpaca products.

For more information call (847) 209-5513 visit facebook.com/SafeHouseYeOldeAlpacaShoppe.