Illinois averaging 5,000-plus new COVID-19 cases a day

A security guard administers a temperature check at the entrance to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago earlier in the year, but the practice continues as cases in Illinois continue to spike. Associated Press File Photo/July 6

Illinois is now averaging more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day this week.

Just two weeks ago, the state was averaging less than 3,000 new cases a day for the week. Only Texas is averaging more new cases a day than Illinois, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials today announced 6,363 new cases of the respiratory disease were diagnosed today, the most the state has recorded in a single-day. But the state also recorded it's second highest number of test results in a single day as well with 83,056, which means 7.7% of those tests resulted in a new infection.

State health officials also announced 56 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 9,675.

Since the outbreak began, 395,458 Illinoisans have been infected with the virus.

The state saw hospitalizations increase once again, with hospitals statewide reporting 3,030 COVID-19 patients being treated by the end of Wednesday, 169 more than were hospitalized the day before and the largest single-day spike in COVID-19 patients since May 11. Of those hospitalized, 643 were in intensive care. A month ago, the state's hospitals reported just 378 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds.

Meanwhile, the state's infection rate inched up again and is now at 6.9%, based on a seven-day average.