Former DCFS supervisor who oversaw AJ Freund investigation appears in court

McHenry County Assistant State's Attorney Randi Freeze, right, talks with Judge Robert Wilbrandt as former Illinois Department of Children and Family Services supervisor Andrew Polovin, left, appears with attorney Matthew McQuaid, center, for a brief hearing Thursday in Woodstock. Polovin directly supervised case worker Carlos Acosta, who was overseeing the AJ Freund case prior to the 5-year-old's murder. Matthew Apgar/pool/Shaw Media

Former Illinois Department of Children and Family Services supervisor Andrew Polovin, left, leaves McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt's courtroom with attorney Matthew McQuaid, right, after a brief hearing Thursday in Woodstock. Polovin directly supervised case worker Carlos Acosta, who was overseeing the AJ Freund case prior to the 5-year-old's murder. Matthew Apgar/pool/Shaw Media

The former Illinois Department of Children and Family Services supervisor who oversaw a 2018 investigation involving the family of slain Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund made a brief appearance Thursday morning in McHenry County court.

Andrew R. Polovin attended court with his attorney Matthew McQuaid, and the case was continued to Dec. 15 for a status hearing.

Polovin, 48, of Island Lake, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of child endangerment to the health or life of a child causing death; causing circumstances endangering the health or life of a child causing death; and reckless conduct.

If convicted of the most serious count, Polovin would face between two and five years in prison. The charges also are punishable by probation.

Polovin and fellow former DCFS worker Carlos Acosta, who also serves on the McHenry County Board, were arrested and criminally charged Sept. 11 in connection with a December 2018, investigation. Acosta also has pleaded not guilty.

Both Polovin and Acosta were involved in an investigation regarding a large bruise on AJ's hip about four months before the boy died at the hands of his parents. Now, the men are accused of allowing AJ to be placed in circumstances that endangered his life and health.

Both of AJ's parents, JoAnn D. Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr., have pleaded guilty to charges tied to their son's death. JoAnn Cunningham was sentenced in July to 35 years in prison for first-degree murder in connection with the boy's death. Freund Sr. accepted a plea deal in September and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated battery of a child, involuntary manslaughter and concealment of a homicidal death.