Families of Floyd, Taylor, Blake rally in Grant Park to encourage voting

Flanked by family members and supporters, Jacob Blake Sr. speaks during a Get Out The Vote rally, which brought together families of Black people killed or injured by police across the country, on Thursday in Grant Park. Blake Sr.'s son, Jacob Blake Jr., 29, was shot and seriously wounded by a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times

Philonese Floyd, brother of George Floyd, joins dozens for a Get Out The Vote rally Thursday in Chicago's Grant Park. George Floyd, 46, died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on May 25. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times

With their relatives' names now etched in the collective consciousness, the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and others killed or wounded by police officers gathered in Grant Park Thursday to urge voters to cast their ballots on Election Day next week.

The group of about 100 people -- family members, friends and supporters -- gathered for two hours near Jackson and Columbus drives to reaffirm their calls for justice and to use their relatives' stories as catalysts for social change.

Jacob Blake Sr., the father of the man shot and paralyzed by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August, said he and Blake's other relatives "came here to Chicago to show unity of families. We came here to tell the world that we will not stop."

