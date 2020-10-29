Elgin History Museum moves annual fundraiser online

Like so many other events this year, the Elgin History Museum's annual fundraising gala and silent auction is moving online.

The new, all-virtual version will be Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. and held on Zoom.

"Normally, in the past, we've had a dinner, and we've had entertainment or some sort of historical figure doing a portrayal," said Kathy Walters, who is chairing the gala this year. "Our theme this year was going to be an Oktoberfest, and we had a band coming and we had German dancers coming, and all that had to be canceled."

"We decided that this year, pretty much the only part of it we could do would be the auction," Walters said of the event, which is the museum's second largest fundraiser each year behind the Bluff City Cemetery Walk.

The online event will feature new local history videos, an update on museum projects, a presentation of the museum's officers for the coming year and a countdown to the conclusion of the silent auction.

The silent auction will go live Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. Those interested need to register at www.elginhistory.org to receive a link for the gala and the auction.

Walters said the auction will feature more than 25 items and be similar to years past. "We still have vacation packages, we have a golf package. And then there's different themed baskets," she said.

With the auction normally being a live event at the gala, Walters said organizers hope one positive of the change to online is more people will have the opportunity to bid.

"We have members that have moved out of state, but they still support the museum," she said. "Everyone will be able to participate if they wish, because everything will be online."

The Elgin History Museum, at 360 Park St., is open to visitors Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum highlights Elgin history with two floors of exhibits, an extensive artifact collection and research facilities.

For more information on the museum visit www.elginhistory.org, call 847.742.4248 or email museum@elginhistory.org.