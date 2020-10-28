Pumpkin Smash coming to Addison

SCARCE, which stands for School and Community Assistance for Recycling and Composting Education, is hosting its annual Pumpkin Smash from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, at 800 S. Rohlwing Road (Route 53) in Addison.

The event allows people to drop off -- and smash, if they choose -- their Halloween pumpkins for composting. Organizers say composting pumpkins is better for the planet than landfilling. Since 2014, the Pumpkin Smash has composted more than 377 tons of pumpkins.

In addition to Addison, there will be drop-off sites at 36 other locations hosted by communities in the Chicago area. Visit scarce.org/pumpkins to find the other drop-off sites.