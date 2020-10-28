Mount Prospect collecting pumpkins Nov. 7 for composting

Mount Prospect will be collecting pumpkins for composting from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Public Works Facility, 1700 W. Central Road.

Composting pumpkins reduces waste sent to landfills and greenhouse gas emissions. Plain, clean pumpkins of any size will be accepted, as well as pumpkins painted with acrylic paint. Decorations such as candles, yarn or stickers should be removed prior to drop-off.

Pumpkins will only be accepted from residents of Mount Prospect or other Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County communities. Republic Services will provide roll-off containers for the pumpkin collection event and will transport the pumpkins to the composting site at Organix Recycling, LLC located on the South Side of Chicago.

For additional information, contact the Public Works Department at (847) 870-5640 or publicworksdept@mountprospect.org.