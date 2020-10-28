Downers Grove woman reported missing

UPDATE: Authorities reported late Wednesday that Louisa Wallace had been found.

Authorities have issued an endangered missing person advisory for a Downers Grove woman.

Louisa Wallace, 89, was reported missing Wednesday night. according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

Wallace is described as white with gray hair and blue eye. She stands 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

She uses a cane and is possibly wearing a brown hooded jacket. She drives a white 1986 Lincoln Town Car with an Illinois license plate number of 283780. Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Downers Grove Police Department at (630) 434-5600 or dial 911.