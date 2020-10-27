No injuries reported in fire at St. Charles memory care facility

No injuries were reported in a fire early Tuesday morning at Silverado Memory Care Community in St. Charles, authorities said.

St. Charles firefighters, assisted by units from Batavia, Elburn, Fermilab, Geneva, North Aurora and West Chicago, were dispatched to the facility in the 4000 block of East Main Street at 3:50 a.m. and arrived within five minutes, officials said. By the time they arrived, the fire near a wall heater in a resident's room already had been put out by staff member using a fire extinguisher.

According to the St. Charles Fire Department, the resident of the room was evacuated by Silverado staff while residents of nearby rooms were evacuated by firefighters. Residents and staff members were evaluated by paramedics, but no one reported medical issues.

After the area was examined by firefighters and the smoke ventilated, the facility was returned to the Silverado staff at about 5:10 a.m. Tuesday. Damage was estimated at $7,000 and the facility remains habitable.