Suburbs see first snowfall of the season

Add white to the splendor of fall colors popping in the suburbs, as the area got its first snow of the season Monday.

After waking up to some snow on rooftops and cars, some suburbs saw a light but steady snowfall for a couple of hours starting about 8:30 a.m. and tapering off around 11 a.m.

There wasn't any accumulation reported in the western suburbs.

While it may feel a bit too early, the normal first date for a trace of snow is Oct. 30, according to the National Weather Service. The earliest snow ever recorded at Chicago O'Hare International Airport was on Sept. 25, 1942.

Todd Lee of Oak Park and friend Simon Picard of Aurora didn't let the snow stop them from taking to the links in Elgin, but it wasn't what they were expecting.

"I really thought it was going to stop snowing by now," Lee said as he waited to tee off at the Highlands of Elgin around 9:30 a.m. "But it keeps getting worse."

He and Picard had planned ahead and brought fluorescent orange and yellow golf balls to aid in visibility.

The first measurable snowfall last year was Oct. 30, with 1.2 inches at O'Hare and was followed by 3.4 more inches the next day, making it the snowiest Halloween in Chicago's history.