Feder: Radio legend Ron Britain dies

Ron Britain, a gifted radio performer with a brilliantly creative mind and a sensitive soul, left a legacy of laughter for generations of Chicago listeners.

"King B," as he was known to fans around the world, died Sunday at home in Louisville, Kentucky, according to his son, Mark Magel. He was 86.

Over a radio career that spanned more than 50 years, Britain worked at 21 stations in 11 cities.

But he found his greatest success and most lasting fame in Chicago, where he first joined the former WCFL in 1965.

