Cook County launches cash assistance program for those struggling through pandemic

Cook County officials Monday announced the launch of the $2.1 million Cook County COVID-19 Recovery Resident Cash Assistance Program to help suburban residents experiencing financial insecurity due to the pandemic.

Funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the program will provide one-time $600 payments to about 3,000 residents whose income was at or below 250% of the federal poverty level prior to March 1. For a household of four, the income threshold is $65,500.

"This program will offer relief to more than 3,000 residents who are experiencing financial hardship and provide some assistance for those who are struggling to pay bills or take care of essential needs," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in an announcement of the program.

To qualify, applicants must be a resident of suburban Cook County and provide the following documents: one form of government-issued identification that includes your current residential address or two alternative forms of identification; proof of your COVID-19 hardship due to unpaid leave, care for vulnerable or infected relatives, or loss of wages due to business or school closures; proof of household income meeting eligibility requirements; and bank information including account and routing number if you choose to direct deposit.

The application window opened Monday and closes at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 6. To apply, go to www.cookcountyil.gov/recovery.