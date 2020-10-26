Arlington Heights police investigating swastika graffiti

Kristina Keller at first didn't quite believe her eyes when she walked out of her Arlington Heights condominium building Saturday afternoon and discovered a swastika drawn on a pillar in the front entryway.

"I walked right past it and did a double take," Keller said Monday. "I went back and when I realized what it was, I tried to get rid of it with my sleeve, but it wouldn't come out."

The 6" by 6" hate symbol, crudely drawn in black ink, was especially jarring for Keller, a Jewish American who lives with a biracial partner.

"I was very rattled by it," she said. "It definitely made us very uncomfortable."

After posting a photo of the swastika on social media Saturday, Keller filed a formal report with Arlington Heights police Monday. Police confirmed they are investigating the vandalism in the 0-100 block of Palatine Road.

Keller also reported the image to the condominium association, which was working to remove it.

It is the latest of several hate-related incidents reported in the village this year.

In July, police arrested a 20-year-old Buffalo Grove man on hate crime and criminal damage charges alleging he was responsible for a rash of racist graffiti found in multiple locations in the community, including at Lake Arlington Park, the Davis Street pedestrian underpass and the Vail Street parking garage.

And in August, Mayor Tom Hayes and others publicly condemned two instances of vandalism at an Arlington Heights church that had displayed a banner quoting a Bible verse followed by "Black Lives Matter."

Noting the documented rise in hate crimes across the country in recent years, Keller said the community needs to speak out and say those sentiments aren't welcome.

"It's up to us to put it out there that this is not OK and we need to put people in positions of power that don't use hateful rhetoric," she said.