Police: Missing Des Plaines man could be endangered

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered man last seen leaving his home in Des Plaines about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Marc Wallace, 51, has an unspecified condition that places him in danger, according to an alert issued by Illinois State Police.

He is described as a Black man, standing 5'7" and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a Chinese symbol on his neck. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, dark jeans and gray shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about Wallace's whereabouts should contact the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391-5400 or call 911.