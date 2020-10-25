Police: Missing Des Plaines man could be endangered
Updated 10/25/2020 8:07 AM
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered man last seen leaving his home in Des Plaines about 5 p.m. Saturday.
Marc Wallace, 51, has an unspecified condition that places him in danger, according to an alert issued by Illinois State Police.
He is described as a Black man, standing 5'7" and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a Chinese symbol on his neck. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, dark jeans and gray shoes, police said.
Anyone with information about Wallace's whereabouts should contact the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391-5400 or call 911.
