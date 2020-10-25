Barrington leaders condemn homophobic vandalism, offer $2,500 reward

Barrington officials are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for spray-painting a home with homophobic slurs last weekend.

The vandalism, which reportedly took place overnight Oct. 17-18 in the Fox Point neighborhood, occurred on the home's garage doors, side doors and exterior brick walls, according to an online statement signed by Mayor Karen Darch and all six village trustees.

"The police are currently reviewing video footage and working with the family to identify the suspects," the statement reads.

"We would like to state unequivocally that the Village of Barrington does not tolerate this type of vandalism or homophobic attack on any member of our community. Hate in any form has no place in Barrington, and we are deeply troubled by incidents such as this," the statement continues.

It is the second time in 16 months that Barrington officials have been compelled to condemn homophobic acts in the community. In June 2019, the parents of an openly gay high school student reported that a for-sale sign was left against a tree near the street outside their home. The sign had a toll-free suicide prevention hotline number, an obscenity and the letters "KYS" -- a known acronym for kill yourself -- on it.

The student also was harassed on social media, her father reported.

In their statement about this month's vandalism, village board members said it is a reminder that they cannot let down their guard when it comes to ensuring a safe and inclusive community.

"It is important for all of us to remember that Barrington is better than hateful messages and homophobic slurs," the statement reads. "I hope you will join the us in denouncing this type of behavior and working together to create positive change in our community."

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call police at (847) 304-3306.