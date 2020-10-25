Another 24 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois, 4,062 more infected

Sarah Schroeder, a registered nurse in the critical care unit, gears up to treat COVID-19 patients at Edward Hospital in Naperville this summer when cases and hospitalizations had declined. But cases and hospitalizations are growing again throughout the state. Courtesy of Edward Hospital

State health officials announced Sunday that 24 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while another 4,062 new cases of the disease were diagnosed.

The state's death toll from the respiratory disease has climbed to 9,505, and 374,256 Illinois residents have been infected since the outbreak began.

The number of COVID-19 deaths reported on Sundays is traditionally lower than most other days of the week because many county coroners don't perform examinations on weekends.

The state's infection rate now stands at 6.1% as well.