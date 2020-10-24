Sources: Chicago police respond to domestic incident at former superintendent's home
Updated 10/24/2020 4:32 PM
Chicago police responded to an alleged domestic incident that occurred at the Bridgeport home of embattled former CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson Friday night.
According to sources familiar with the matter, officers were dispatched to Johnson's home near 33rd Place and Racine Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after a "verbal altercation escalated" and Johnson allegedly shoved his wife.
According to a statement from CPD, no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
Tom Needham, Johnson's attorney, declined to comment Saturday morning.
For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.