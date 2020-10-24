Sources: Chicago police respond to domestic incident at former superintendent's home

Former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson participates in a news conference at police headquarters in Chicago. AP File Photo/Oct. 28, 2019

Chicago police responded to an alleged domestic incident that occurred at the Bridgeport home of embattled former CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson Friday night.

According to sources familiar with the matter, officers were dispatched to Johnson's home near 33rd Place and Racine Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after a "verbal altercation escalated" and Johnson allegedly shoved his wife.

According to a statement from CPD, no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Tom Needham, Johnson's attorney, declined to comment Saturday morning.

