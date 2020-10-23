Naperville man arrested on charges of attempted child abduction

A Naperville man has been arrested on charges of attempted child abduction and attempted disorderly conduct after, police say, he tried to lure two young girls to his car.

Owen M. Calkins, 69, of the 1700 block of Kildeer Drive, is accused of parking his car at the end of a driveway on Redstart Road about 11 a.m. Aug. 2, according to Naperville police and DuPage County court records. Authorities allege he tried to get the two girls, ages 3 and 5, to leave the open garage by calling out, "Come here."

The misdemeanor charges were filed Oct. 16, and an arrest warrant was issued with bail set at $10,000. Calkins turned himself in to Naperville police Tuesday, officials said.

Anyone who experienced a similar encounter or another suspicious interaction with Calkins should call Naperville police at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.