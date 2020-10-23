 

Man gets probation after pleading guilty to sexual abuse

 
By Katie Smith
Shaw Media
Updated 10/23/2020 8:53 AM

A 27-year-old Lisle man accused of having sexual contact with a minor was sentenced to probation Thursday by a McHenry County judge.

Richie E. Okhiria, of the 5400 block of Burr Oak Drive, accepted a plea deal from the McHenry County state's attorney's office on Thursday and pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge accepted the plea and sentenced Okhiria to two years of probation and ordered him to attend sex offender treatment. He additionally is required to register for life as a sex offender, prosecutors said.

In exchange for Okhiria's guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a less serious charge of soliciting a minor for a sex act and an additional count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, records show.

According to a two-count criminal complaint, Okhiria was accused of engaging with a minor in a sexual act on Dec. 10, 2018. He also was accused of offering to pay a juvenile $200 in exchange for sex on Jan. 8, 2019.

