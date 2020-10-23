Illinois records 31 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,874 new cases

The COVID-19 testing location at Arlington International Racecourse is one of 11 state-run testing sites in the state that is free and open to the public, most operating seven days a week. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, Oct. 16

State health officials announced Friday that 31 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while 3,874 more new cases were diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll to 9,418, while 364,033 people have been infected since the outbreak began.

With four of the state's 11 health regions now under heightened business and gathering restrictions to mitigate resurging caseloads, the state's seven-day average infection rate stands at 5.6%. That's slightly lower than what the state has reported for the past two days.

Friday was the start of resurgence mitigation efforts in DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties as the seven-day average test positivity rates in those two suburban regions remained above the state's 8% warning level for the sixth straight day. Bars and restaurants in those counties were ordered to cease indoor service. Gathering sizes were also limited to 25 people or less, or 25% of a facility's capacity.

The governor's office issued a series of reports this week that showed contact tracing efforts in 69 Illinois counties showed 2,300 people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 had either worked at a bar or restaurant or visited such establishments prior to their diagnosis.

Those establishments led the state in places where infected people had worked or visited between August and September, the reports showed. Workplaces other than offices, hospitals or health clinics and schools rounded out the top four locations where infected residents reported they had spent lengthy amounts of time inside during those two months.

Despite the scientific reports provided by the governor's office and the Illinois Department of Public Health about the increased infection risks posed by bars and restaurants, some legislators are still urging Gov. J.B. Pritzker to ease up on the restrictions to restaurants.

"It's hard to deny that congregating at a bar, often shoulder to shoulder with people you don't know, is a big contributor to the spread of the virus," said Republican state Sen. Don DeWitte of St. Charles. "I'm not refuting that, as it is very difficult to control your social environment in that sort of setting. But what does come into question is why the governor is lumping food table service with those kinds of activities."

Will and Kankakee counties were put under the same mitigation restrictions in late August. Some restaurant and bar owners flouted the state mandate and continued to serve indoors. Pritzker has said he plans to beef up state police patrols for scofflaws this time around, threatening to pull a businesses' liquor license if the owners don't comply.

The state's seven-county Metro East region adjacent to St. Louis also saw its seven-day average positivity rate climb above 8% Friday. That region was already under case mitigation restrictions from mid-August through mid-September. Two more days of increased positivity will put the region under those restrictions again.

The state's northwest region, which contains Rockford, Freeport and Galena, and the state's 19-county southernmost region are also currently under mitigation restrictions.