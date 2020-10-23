Feds to help investigate fatal shooting by Waukegan police officer

Marcellis Stinnette, 19, of Waukegan was shot and killed by Waukegan police Tuesday in what they say was self-defense. Courtesy of Clyde McLemore

The U.S. Department of Justice has agreed to review the case where a police officer shot and killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette in Waukegan Tuesday night, Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim said Friday afternoon.

Nerheim contacted DOJ officials on Wednesday to request they "review the circumstances surrounding this incident," he said in a news release Friday, and the department agreed to.

"As I have said before, once the investigation is concluded, all the evidence will be reviewed and a final decision will be made with respect to any potential charges," Nerheim said. "Having all available resources and as many independent fresh eyes as possible is critical to this process."

After the shooting, the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force was called in to investigate.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight Tuesday, Waukegan police said, when an officer fired into a vehicle after the driver started reversing as the officer walked toward it. Police have said the officer, who is Hispanic and a five-year veteran of the force, feared for his life and acted in self-defense.

The gunshots struck Stinnette, who was a passenger, and his girlfriend, Tafara Williams, the driver. Williams suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover, officials said.

More than 100 people marched from the site of the shooting to the Waukegan City Hall Thursday afternoon as part of a protest organized by the Lake County chapter of Black Lives Matter. Clyde McLemore, who founded the chapter, said several times during the protest that he wanted the DOJ to investigate the shooting because he felt police shouldn't be investigating police.

McLemore said Friday he was happy that the Department of Justice was getting involved.

"That was one of our first demands," McLemore said. "Now we're asking that a special prosecutor be brought in. We don't want the findings of the DOJ to go to a Lake County prosecutor."

He said the organization also wants the officer who shot Stinnette and Williams to be fired, arrested and prosecuted instead of being placed on paid leave.

McLemore said his chapter of Black Lives Matter is holding another protest Saturday, but the time and location had not been established as of early evening Friday.