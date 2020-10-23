Complaint: Jewish students at U of I endure 'unrelenting campaign' of harassment

Jewish students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have endured "an unrelenting campaign of anti-Semitic harassment," according to a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights.

Those students and others supportive of Israel "have been subjected to an alarming increase in anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism over the past five years," according to a statement issued Friday by the Louis B. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which helped prepare the complaint.

Over that period, multiple swastikas have been scrawled across the campus; menorahs and mezuzas have been vandalized; and windows of Jewish fraternities have been "smashed with bricks," according to the Brandeis Center. What's more, pro-Palestine students have also glorified members of terrorist organizations, assailed Jewish students and their allies with epithets like "Nazi" and "white supremacist" and turned university diversity training "into anti-Israel indoctrination."

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.